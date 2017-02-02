38798

Kelowna  

ID needed to enter YMCA

- | Story: 187740

You won't get into the YMCA without government ID.

The Kelowna family Y is now part of a national initiative compelling patrons to show identification to use the facility.

But, it's willing to "work with people" who show up without any ID, says a local spokesperson.

“Knowing who is in our building is what helps provide a safe environment,” said risk and compliance co-ordinator Ashley Russo. “We really want our children and youth to have safe programs that they can access, whether that is our child-care centres, our gymnasium, pool.”

YMCAs across Canada started the initiative in 2012. It made its way to Kelowna last fall.

“Public places are where our children and youth are most vulnerable, and we really wanted to make that commitment to making our YMCA the safest place,” she said.

When using the facility, a membership card, which needs a government piece of identification to sign up, or government ID, such as a driver's licence, can be used.

“Having a safe environment helps (children) learn and grow and play, and that is what we are all about,” she said.

37524