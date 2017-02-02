Arrest in cabbie attack

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

A 25-year-old West Kelowna man was arrested after a reported assault on a taxi driver.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said West Kelowna police are investigating.

The man faces potential charges and is expected to appear in court.

“Anyone with any additional information, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880,” said O’Donaghey.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

A Kelowna cab driver has allegedly been attacked behind the wheel, and his company says this won't be the first or last example.

The Kelowna Cabs driver is nursing a black eye and nine stitches after being assaulted by a passenger, according to the company.

The driver picked up a male and two females from a local bar on Monday evening. The company said when they arrived at their first destination, the male assaulted the driver.

“The male – who had been verbally assaulting the female passengers for a portion of the trip – turned his drunken rage upon the cab driver and proceeded to assault the driver,” said Melissa Toews, fleet administrator.

Toews said the driver may have a broken jaw and was taken completely by surprise.

“This is not the first assault on a driver, or this particular driver, nor will it be the last, sadly,” she said.