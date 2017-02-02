38798

Kelowna  

Drugs in stolen truck

- | Story: 187668

UPDATED: 2:20 P.M.

A truck seized by police Wednesday night contained materials and paraphernalia for illegal drug use and trafficking.

RCMP swarmed the truck near Water Street and Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna after receiving a call at 4:42 p.m. for a suspicious vehicle.

Officers found a can of bear spray, a collapsible baton, suspected cocaine, several flaps of suspected methamphetamine and various items consistent with illegal drug use and trafficking.

The black 2006 Ford F-150 is now being reported by police as stolen from the North Okangan area.

A 26-year-old Prince George man was held in police custody and faces potential property and breach related charges. He also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The man appeared in court on Thursday.

A 28-year-old North Okangan man, a 26-year-old Kelowna woman and a 20-year-old West Kelowna woman all face potential charges. They are expected to appear in court.

The truck was reported stolen to RCMP on Jan. 25.

ORIGINAL: 5:50 P.M.

Kelowna RCMP swarmed a downtown Kelowna corner Wednesday evening and seized a stolen truck.

Police received a call shortly after 5 p.m. about suspicious activity, possibly involving drugs, at Water Street and Leon Avenue.

Officers ran the vehicle plates and realized the pickup was stolen from Salmon Arm earlier this week.

“There were five occupants in the vehicle who were arrested, and the truck is coming back stolen out of Salmon Arm," said Sgt. Greg Woodcox.

Officers on scene said three males and two females were taken in to custody for stolen property.

Some of the group were known to police – "basically chronic drug users I deal with on a daily basis," said Woodcox.

Charges have yet to be laid, and police said they will be interviewing the suspects.

