A 'growing' experience

More local food is coming to British Columbian residents.

Farmers will be growing more local, as projects in 10 B.C. communities are helping residents get ready to farm and garden.

The Grow Local program is funding projects in communities throughout B.C., including one in Kelowna. The Central Okanagan Community Farms Society has received $25,000 to begin its "50,000 Pounds - 50,000 Smiles" project.

The project will help grow 25,000 pounds of produce per year, for two years, for the social service organizations of the Central Okanagan. The growing will be done through a community farm, and the training of five to 12 farmers of small-lot incubator farms.



The project will allow avid gardeners the opportunity to explore growing food on a greater scale for a hobby and as a profession, without having to fork over a ton of money. The society is also partnering with Kelowna area community organizations to share the project's harvests, including the Lake Country Food Assistance Society and the Central Okanagan Food Bank.



The $250,000 Grow Local program is funding projects in 10 B.C. communities.

"The Grow Local program will further strengthen the value of the local agricultural sector among British Columbians," said Minister of Agriculture Norm Letnick.

"This pilot project will create a better understanding of how food crops are produced in our province and assist people in learning how best to grow their own food."