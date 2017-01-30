Police, muslims on edge

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say they will have "continued and increased presence" at different locations after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec.

"We are awaiting the investigative findings to help guide further safety and security decisions," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey in an email to Castanet.



"We have strong relations with our multi-faith communities/leaders in B.C."



O'Donaghey said police are also asking for "continued vigilance and ask that if anyone sees anything suspicious to contact police."

ORIGINAL: 12:20 p.m.

Churches in Kelowna have been sending their prayers and thoughts to the Kelowna Islamic Centre after a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six and injured 19 others.

“We are getting tremendous calls from our community at large and churches in Kelowna extending their prayers and thoughts and just extending their support to us,” said Hamid Butt, a member of the board of directors at the Kelowna Islamic Centre.

Worshippers scrambled as gun fire rang through the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec Sunday at about 8 p.m.

Police have since arrested at least one suspect connected to the shooting.

Butt said people are in shock.

His first thought when he heard the news of the shooting was disbelief.

“I know that things like this happen around he world, but we have very far and few instances like this one,” he said.

“This is the last thing we were expecting to see in our home country of Canada ... we take a great deal of pride in respecting the differences in valuing each other.”

Butt said they have received some minor instances where people would leave angry voicemails – but nothing to this extent.

“Obviously it is a concern, not only for our Muslim community, but the community at large,” he said. “Any safety issues that affected all of us regardless what way it comes, we all need to be united on a front to fight this battle.”

During their regular prayers, they will pray for those who have died and been injured in Quebec City.

– with files from David Wylie