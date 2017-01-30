38630
36358

Kelowna  

Police, muslims on edge

- | Story: 187410

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say they will have "continued and increased presence" at different locations after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec.

"We are awaiting the investigative findings to help guide further safety and security decisions," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey in an email to Castanet.

"We have strong relations with our multi-faith communities/leaders in B.C."

O'Donaghey said police are also asking for "continued vigilance and ask that if anyone sees anything suspicious to contact police."

ORIGINAL: 12:20 p.m. 

Churches in Kelowna have been sending their prayers and thoughts to the Kelowna Islamic Centre after a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six and injured 19 others.

“We are getting tremendous calls from our community at large and churches in Kelowna extending their prayers and thoughts and just extending their support to us,” said Hamid Butt, a member of the board of directors at the Kelowna Islamic Centre.

Worshippers scrambled as gun fire rang through the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec Sunday at about 8 p.m.

Police have since arrested at least one suspect connected to the shooting.

Butt said people are in shock.

His first thought when he heard the news of the shooting was disbelief.

“I know that things like this happen around he world, but we have very far and few instances like this one,” he said.

“This is the last thing we were expecting to see in our home country of Canada ... we take a great deal of pride in respecting the differences in valuing each other.”

Butt said they have received some minor instances where people would leave angry voicemails – but nothing to this extent.  

“Obviously it is a concern, not only for our Muslim community, but the community at large,” he said. “Any safety issues that affected all of us regardless what way it comes, we all need to be united on a front to fight this battle.”

During their regular prayers, they will pray for those who have died and been injured in Quebec City.

 – with files from David Wylie

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36599


37590


Real Estate
2949976
684-694 McClure Rd.
Aprox. .72 ac. bedrooms Not An Agent baths
$1,800,000
more details


37105


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kimber
Kimber Kelowna SPCA >


37589




Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 1.20.30 PM

Monday Sports Gifs – January 30, 2017

Galleries
Some trick plays, fantastic flops, and more in this weeks Monday Sports Gifs! untitled Tiny Hawk Benitez Magic! untitled untitled...
Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 1.19.32 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 30, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A gallery that will knock you out! She would knock you out...
Avalanche rescue dogs are awesome!
Avalanche rescue dogs are awesome!
Must Watch
At the Breckenridge Resort in Colorado, six Very Good Doggies are...
ozzy_osbourne_im_not_a_sex_addict.jpg
Ozzy Osbourne: ‘I’m not a sex addict’
Music
Randy rocker Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his 2016 sex addiction...
Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 10.17.28 AM
Audio from ‘Spinal Tap’ turns Donald Trump up to 11
Must Watch
Why does it feel like Donald Trump is Nigel Tufnel and the rest...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 24, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38470