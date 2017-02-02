Nominate a civic hero

Photo: Contributed

Time is running out to nominate someone for Kelowna's Civic and Community Awards.

The deadline to nominate outstanding artists, athletes, volunteers, environmentalists, businesses and volunteer organizations is Feb. 17.

The 42nd annual awards recognize the talent, dedication and generosity of the men and women who brought recognition to Kelowna in 2016.

Categories include:

Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial Award – Woman of the Year

Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year

Male & Female Athlete of the Year

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Champion for the Environment (individual and business)

Corporate Community of the Year (small/medium and large)

Central Okanagan Foundation - Volunteer Organization of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Young Male & Female Volunteer of the Year

The young volunteers will receive a post-secondary bursary through the Dillon Thomas Budd Youth Scholarship.

Nominations can be submitted online or by hard copy. Forms are available at City Hall and Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The awards will be presented on May 10 at Kelowna Community Theatre.