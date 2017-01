Madison Erhardt

A few flurries fell this morning in the Valley, but they didn't last for very long.

It's forecast to warm up to a high of 2 C by this afternoon.

As for what to expect temperature-wise for the remainder of the week, it will cool down sightly hovering around -3 C.

The sun is expected to break through tomorrow and is predicted to shine all day.

There are no delays on any of the major highways. However, DriveBC reports slippery sections throughout the province, so drive with caution.