Kelowna  

Kelowna-Winnipeg direct

Travellers in Kelowna are getting another non-stop destination.

WestJet has announced a direct flight between Kelowna and Winnipeg, four times a week from May 29 to September.

“We’re very happy to announce this much-anticipated route,” said YLW airport director Sam Samaddar. “Our partnership with Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport is a wonderful opportunity for Okanagan residents to explore Winnipeg and Central Canada.”

Flights are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, departing at 12:15 p.m.

The Boeing 737-600 to be used for the route carries 114 passengers.

