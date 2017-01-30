Big White ready for world

Big White is ready for the world.

The 2017 World Para Snowboard Championships run from Feb. 1 to 8 on the mountain.

About 100 para athletes from more than 25 countries will be competing in snowboardcross and banked slalom events.

Crews on the mountain have been busy preparing to host the world-class competition.

Final touches have been added to features in Big White's Telus Park, and opening ceremonies are set for Wednesday.

Periodic flurries over the past week should make for great racing conditions on groomed tracks. And, fresh snow is in the forecast from Tuesday on.