38417
38403

Kelowna  

Missing woman found

- | Story: 187128

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

It didn't take long to find Darilee Nolie.

Kelowna RCMP say the Castlegar woman has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: 1:40 p.m.

A missing Castlegar woman may be somewhere in the Central Okanagan.

Darilee Nolie reportedly left her home in Pass Creek Wednesday and has not returned.

She was given a ride to the Crescent Valley bridge about 3 p.m. yesterday and eventually made her way to Kelowna.

Nolie was identified as being in the Denny's Restaurant on Harvey Avenue at about 1 a.m. today, but left before staff realized she was a missing person.

Police believe she may be trying to get to Abbotsford, Victoria or perhaps Edmonton. 

She reportedly does not have means to pay for transportation to any of these places, so police are asking that anyone who may give her a ride or see her trying to obtain a ride to call the nearest police.

Police are very concerned for her health and well-being as it has been reported that she has reduced cognitive abilities, and, therefore, functions more like a youth socially. 

Nolie is described as:

  • Aboriginal
  • 54 years;
  • 5-foot-5
  • 221 pounds
  • black hair
  • brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a large burgundy jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darilee Nolie is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38207
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36509


37590


Real Estate
2940417
TINY HOME: For Sale
$85,000
more details
38163




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Angel
Angel Kelowna SPCA >


37589


37403


TheTango-FrozenCars-0124201390

The beauty of frozen cars

Galleries
Cars definitely aren’t supposed to be frozen like this, but still you can’t deny that they look stunning.
TheTango-FrozenCars-0126201780
The beauty of frozen cars (2)
Galleries
Ever had this happen to you? Let us know in the comments!
Dude accidentally skis off 150-foot cliff
Dude accidentally skis off 150-foot cliff
Must Watch
If he’d only had a can of Red Bull in his hand at the...
cyndi_lauper_thrilled_to_be_touring_with_rod_stewart.jpg
Cyndi Lauper thrilled to be touring with Rod Stewart
Music
Cyndi Lauper was thrilled when she learned she would be touring...
Honest Trailer For ‘Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory’
Honest Trailer For ‘Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory’
Must Watch
Wait. They got a cameo from Michael Bolton!?
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 24, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34166
36358