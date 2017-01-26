Missing woman found

Photo: RCMP Darilee Nolie

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

It didn't take long to find Darilee Nolie.

Kelowna RCMP say the Castlegar woman has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: 1:40 p.m.

A missing Castlegar woman may be somewhere in the Central Okanagan.

Darilee Nolie reportedly left her home in Pass Creek Wednesday and has not returned.

She was given a ride to the Crescent Valley bridge about 3 p.m. yesterday and eventually made her way to Kelowna.

Nolie was identified as being in the Denny's Restaurant on Harvey Avenue at about 1 a.m. today, but left before staff realized she was a missing person.

Police believe she may be trying to get to Abbotsford, Victoria or perhaps Edmonton.

She reportedly does not have means to pay for transportation to any of these places, so police are asking that anyone who may give her a ride or see her trying to obtain a ride to call the nearest police.

Police are very concerned for her health and well-being as it has been reported that she has reduced cognitive abilities, and, therefore, functions more like a youth socially.

Nolie is described as:

Aboriginal

54 years;

5-foot-5

221 pounds

black hair

brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a large burgundy jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darilee Nolie is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.