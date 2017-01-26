38417
Kelowna  

Youth Rush to Kelowna

One of the largest religious youth events in Canada is coming to Kelowna.

On Feb. 24-26, about 1,500 youth from across Western Canada and the U.S. will be attending the Rush Youth Conference.

Rush empowers youth to change the world and educates them on current and pressing issues. 

“Child of Mine,” is partnering up with Rush. The organization was founded in Kelowna to create and support orphanages in India.

More than 60 churches from across Western Canada and the U.S. will be coming to Kelowna to participate.

If you would like to purchase a ticket visit check out rushyouthconference.com.

