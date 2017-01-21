Hundreds rally for women

Hundreds of people of all ages, races and genders showed up in Kelowna's Kerry Park Saturday morning for a rally that coincided with hundreds of thousands of people marching in Washington, D.C., along with more than 600 similar rallies around the world.

The event, titled Women's March on Washington – Okangan Valley/Kelowna, was in support of human rights, social and economic justice and non-discrimination around the world.

While the marches are in response to Donald Trump becoming president of the United States, many people at Kelowna's event said their issues are bigger than just one man.

“In a sense, Trump makes us aware of how much farther we need to go,” said Rob, who attended the Kelowna rally. “We need to resist racism, rape culture, economic injustice.

"We need to work on making a better society.”

Jenelle Mitchell said she has been an active feminist since the 1960s.

"I think we're at a kind of crossroads and I'm so happy that young people are now becoming feminists again, especially young women," said Mitchell. "It had a bad reputation for a while in some circles."

Kelowna's event hosted several speakers, including Westbank First Nation's first female chief, Roxanne Lindley.

“It's necessary to create an awareness that we are all equal, and we all have value and we're all important and all of our voices must be heard,” Lindley said.

Similar “sister rallies” took place all over the world, including London, New York, Paris and Sydney, Australia.