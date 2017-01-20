38547
37404

Kelowna  

Police seek missing man

- | Story: 186628

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.
 
Henry Gauthier last spoke to his family on January 5, 2017.

Police are very concerned for Henry’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Gauthier is described as a Caucasian male, 63 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 190 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gauthier is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

37167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36509


37590


Real Estate
2929620
1251 Kelglen Cres
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
37167


38384


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Luna
Luna Kelowna SPCA >


37589


37780


TGIFJan20SLIDER

TGIF Gifs – January 20, 2017

Galleries
TGIF Gifs to be proud of! Making mother proud RED Family photography with a drone gone wrong Tfw you bring your sidechick to the...
TGIF Gifs – January 20, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Today will be a good day! Good morning Imgur > Grandpa plays a...
Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble
Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble
Must Watch
It took the ref a good bit to remember what that foul was...
paul_mccartney_files_lawsuit_against_sony_for_beatles_song_rights.jpg
Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony for Beatles song rights
Music
Paul McCartney is suing label executives at Sony/ATV to regain...
Mario went down the wrong pipe
Mario went down the wrong pipe
Must Watch
With the help of some clever mods, this gamer plunged the Mario...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 16, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37351
36358