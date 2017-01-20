Police seek missing man

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.



Henry Gauthier last spoke to his family on January 5, 2017.

Police are very concerned for Henry’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Gauthier is described as a Caucasian male, 63 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 190 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gauthier is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).