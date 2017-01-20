Senior care alert system

Photo: Home Instead Senior Care

Do you worry for the safety of your loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia?

It is an all too real fear for many families. Home Instead Senior Care, stated that nearly 50 per cent of surveyed family members have experienced a loved one with Alzheimer’s wandering or getting lost. Of those, nearly one in five called the police for assistance.

Home Instead Senior Care wants to help. They have launched a free tool, the Missing Senior Network, which is now available in Kelowna and Penticton.

The new system allows caregivers to alert a network of friends, family and businesses to be on the lookout for a missing senior via text or email. Families will also be able to choose to post an alert to the Home Instead Remember for Alzheimer’s Facebook page which how 270,000 followers.