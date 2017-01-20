38547
Kelowna  

Patching plague of potholes

Drivers being jarred by the plague of potholes along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna are in for some relief.

After a number of viewer complaints to Castanet about an unusually high number of potholes in the HOV lane, a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson said crews are going to take action.

"Our maintenance contractor Argo, is aware of potholes along Highway 97 through Kelowna," she said. "Argo is making plans to repair these potholes tonight – but they caution that once they are fixed other potholes often form, making this an ongoing process."

The spokesperson said potholes are spawned by freeze and thaw cycles. They form when water gets into the asphalt, freezes and then thaws.

"Drivers should use extra caution," she said.

