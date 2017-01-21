Chamber backs tourism site

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has thrown its support behind Tourism Kelowna's proposed waterfront visitor centre.

The site, at the foot of Queensway, is drawing widespread opposition from within the community.

In backing the Tourism Kelowna proposal, the chamber says it supports the well-researched and thought-out plans made by Tourism Kelowna to move its high- profile centre closer to the downtown area, on the Queensway jetty lands.

"Vibrant city centres are strong contributors to business growth and development. An energetic, centrally located tourism centre," said the chamber in a statement Friday.

"Dispensing good will and vital information will create a lively and animated destination for our visitors and residents alike. The centre excels in dispensing this information in a growing range of languages spoken by centre ambassadors, in addition to providing event ticket sales and access to the internet for travelers."

Chamber president Tom Dyas says the reduced size of the building and setback from the boardwalk are well-considered and positive responses to public input asking for uninterrupted access to the lakefront.

"Promoting Kelowna, and its businesses - not to mention its warm and welcoming representatives is definitely something all of us at the Chamber support. We all want Kelowna and region to continue to develop as a centre that everyone wants to visit, consider relocation to, and put down roots, says Dyas."

The public hearing on the proposal will be held Tuesday night. To date, more than 200 pieces of correspondence have been received, for and against, at the city clerk's office.