Dangerous man behind bars

Photo: RCMP Jacob Alexander Tolchinsky

A “dangerous” criminal is behind bars after a B.C.- and Alberta-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in December.

Kelowna RCMP put out a warning to the public on Dec. 23, after the warrant was put out for 25-year-old Jacob Alexander Tolchinsky.

He was wanted on three counts of breaching bail conditions and one count of mischief, stemming from an incident on Dec. 11.

Police described him as dangerous and warned the public not to approach him.

While police suspected he may have travelled to Calgary, he was apprehended in Prince George in early January, and made his first court appearance at the Prince George law courts on Jan. 6.

In the past two years, Tolchinsky has appeared in court in Vancouver, Kamloops, Abbotsford and New Westminster on charges of assault, theft and mischief.

He is set to appear next in court in Kelowna on Jan. 26.