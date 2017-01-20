Rutland man 'Set For Life'

37392
Michael Walker still can't believe his good fortune.

Walker is $675,000 richer after recently scratching a Set For Life lottery ticket.

“This feels really surreal,” he said. “I didn’t believe it at first when I saw three ‘Cash for Life’ symbols on the ticket!”

As the reality starts to sink in, Walker is starting to make plans for at least some of the money.

“First I’m going to take my girlfriend on a weekend getaway," he said. “The other thing I’m going to do is help my mom retire.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Highway 33 in Kelowna.

