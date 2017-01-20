37392
Kelowna  

Powering into the finals

Justin Evans wants to do his grandma proud.

The Kelowna snowmobile enthusiast is close to being named a finalist in the North America Top Snowmobiler contest sponsored by Super Trax Magazine and TV show.

Evans said if it wasn't for his spunky grandmother, he may never have gotten into the sport he loves so much.

“I'm really pushing hard to make my grandmother proud,” he said. “She introduced me to this. She is an amazing woman and my best friend.”

Sadly, Evan's grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease four years ago.

"It's really tough seeing one of your best friends going through something like that," he said.

The contest had thousands of entries with eight Canadians and eight Americans being selected. Contestants had to enter a video explaining why they are the best in North America and people can then vote online for their favourite.

Evans, who is up against professional sledders, has made it to the semi-finals and is currently leading his Canadian opponent in his bid to make the final two.

A win would put him in the finals against an American for the North American title.

“I'm honoured to be part of this,” Evans said Friday. “I'm trying to represent Kelowna and show how great the people are at supporting a local. People are overwhelmingly supportive. It's been very humbling.

“This is the coolest thing I have ever seen. I'm already a winner with all this support.”

Evans was the only contestant selected from B.C. and he is actively involved with the Kelowna Snowmobile Club as well as the Enderby Snowmobile Club. He is also a search and rescue volunteer.

Should Evans win the contest he will win a new Ski Doo and be featured in the Super Trax Magazine and on TV.

People can vote once a day and are eligible for a variety of prizes.

