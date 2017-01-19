Alleged intruder out on bail

37392
A Kaleden man who was shot while breaking into a West Kelowna home in December was granted bail Wednesday.

Darryn Allen Nelson, 41, faces several charges, including breaking and entering, kidnapping, assault and two counts of pointing a firearm, after a home on Last Road was broken into just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 23.

The intruder broke into the home with a loaded handgun, but ended up being shot himself. Police later found him at Kelowna General Hospital, where he was arrested.

“The parties involved in the altercation were well known to each other,” said Const. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Nelson has remained in custody since the incident, but was granted bail Wednesday, with a $5,000 deposit.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 23.  

