Container fire accidental

Fire investigators believe Tuesday evening's large fire at a storage yard on Adams Road was accidental.

The fire, which began in a sea container, spread to a second sea container, a semi-truck trailer and a travel trailer, damaging the two trailers beyond repair.

Gayanne Pacholzuk, fire prevention officer with the Kelowna Fire Department and one of the investigators of the fire, said the person who was renting the sea container where the fire began was at the storage yard when the fire began and “maybe doing a little bit of work.”

While Pacholzuk said they haven't come to a definite conclusion about what ignited the fire, she said there was no electricity going to the container.

“We haven't had enough time to talk to all the witnesses, but for the most part, everyone we have talked to, it appears to be an accident,” Pacholzuk said.