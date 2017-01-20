Being extra transparent

Photo: Meiklejohn Architects

The City of Kelowna is releasing lease information on the proposed Visitor Information Centre at the foot of Queensway Avenue.

The information is being made public prior to what is expected to be a well attended public hearing next Tuesday night.

"High public interest in this project and the city’s desire to be transparent prompted this additional communication effort," the city said in a brief news release Thursday afternoon.

Tourism Kelowna is proposing the building to replace the current tourist centre on Harvey Avenue.

According to the lease information, if approved, the city would enter into a 29-year non-market lease with the Tourism Kelowna Society for the 303-square-metre property. The property would revert back to the city after the 29-year lease expired, at no cost.

The property was initially purchased by the city from the province for $192,000 in April of 2003.

The city says an amenity building of some sort was envisioned on the property as part of the redesign of the adjacent Kerry Park.

Through discussions with Tourism Kelowna, the city says it felt the building would provide many desired amenities, including an information centre to benefit locals and tourists, a venue for small events and public washrooms.

Rent would be nominal, but Tourism Kelowna would assume all lease costs associated with the building.

The city would be responsible for municipal utility installation and lot preparation at a cost of about $11,000.

Tuesday's public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers.