Kelowna  

Crowds expected for rally

Women will rally in Kelowna, Saturday, in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, D.C.

A large crowd is anticipated for the 10 a.m. rally at The Sails.

More than one million women worldwide are expected to march on the U.S. capital and at more than 600 partner rallies around the globe, including 24 in Canada.

“It was clear from week one this was going to be a global movement,” co-ordinator Evvie Harmon said in a press release. “It's like the women of the world were sitting on a powder keg and Donald Trump lit the match.”

In Kelowna, organizer Alison Moore said Canadians are gathering to say loud and clear that discrimination will not be tolerated. 

Local speakers will include:

  • Chief Roxanne Lindley, Westbank First Nation
  • Davin Kula, Okanagan Pride Society
  • Astir Jack, Living Positive Resource Centre
  • Michelle Novakowski, Elizabeth Fry Society
  • Nora Bowman, Women’s Studies, Okanagan College
  • Peter Kerr, Amnesty International and Council of Canadians
  • Karen Abramsen, North Okanagan Labour Council and Council of Canadians

A call to action will be presented at the march on Washington, calling on all political parties to adopt the "HERS" priorities that healthcare, economic security, representation and safety are women’s rights priorities.

Send us your news tips
