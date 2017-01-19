Sliding into BMW, 3 hurt

37392
Several people were hurt in a near-head-on crash in Kelowna.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the crash happened just before noon Wednesday on Valley Road North in the Glenmore area and involved a black BMW X3 and a grey Ford Escape.

Police say the Escape slid into the oncoming car while going around a bend. 

“Investigators believe that a combination of oil, slush and fresh snow on the roadway contributed to a very slippery surface,” says O’Donaghey. “Officers also noted that the tread of the tires on the Ford Escape were not sufficient for winter driving conditions."

The 18-year-old woman driving the Ford Escape was pulled from her vehicle by Kelowna firefighters, says O’Donaghey in a statement. 

She was rushed to hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The 51-year-old West Kelowna woman who was driving the BMW and her passenger were also taken to hospital, but suffered minor injuries, say police.

There was extensive damage to the front end of the Escape.

