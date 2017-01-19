Elderly pedestrian hit

Photo: File photo

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car in a Kelowna crosswalk.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the woman in her mid-70s was hit Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. by a black GMC tracker, as she tried to cross near the intersection of Baron Road and Underhill Street.

She was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver, a man in his late-50s, stayed at the scene and was co-operative with police.

He has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

"The RCMP wish to remind drivers to always scan right and left for pedestrians when approaching any intersection and before continuing through," says O’Donaghey.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.