Kelowna  

Pounds off at pound class

Madison Erhardt

A relatively new workout trend is gaining popularity in the Okanagan.

Pound is kind of like a crazy mix of aerobics and Taiko drumming.  

Ira McNamara at Global Fitness says the workout is designed for all fitness levels, and provides a great atmosphere for letting loose, getting energized, toning up and rockin’ out.

The craze is taking off around the world with both men and women of all ages and abilities.

Participants use "ripstix," lightly weighted drumsticks designed for excercising. 

According to the YMCA, where classes are also offered, instead of listening to music, you become the music in a workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and pilates-inspired movements. 

Castanet took a crack at the phenomenon with Global's McNamara.

