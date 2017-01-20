Rest your artsy eyes on this

Photo: Tony Scherman, Marilyn Monroe, 2002, encaustic on canvas, 30 x 40 in.

Kelowna Art Gallery is putting their work up for the world to see.

The gallery’s collection is available online on their website for residents and visitors to explore.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to open the doors to our collection through this new online database,” said Nataley Nagy executive director.

Hundreds of pieces of artwork, from over 150 artists, is being showcased on the site.

“The permanent collection is one of the cornerstones of the institution and all of the works of art are held in trust by the City of Kelowna for its citizens,” Nagy said.

Acrylic paintings, hand woven wicker sculptures and a vintage hockey helmet with a honeycomb are just a few of the pieces being displayed.

Most of the pieces are created by contemporary Canadian artists and were given as gifts.

But if you prefer do see art in person, the gallery is located at 1315 Water Street.