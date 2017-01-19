Kelowna boy needs blood

Photo: Contributed

An eight-year-old boy from Kelowna needs your blood.

Connor Morcom was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a form of cancer, a year ago and has had to endure more than 25 blood transfusions.

“It's just scary that when you are given a cancer diagnosis, and then you have to tell an eight-year-old that life as we know it has to change for them, as well as for their sibling,” Lee-Ann said during an interview with B.C. Children's Hospital.

Morcom requires blood products for his treatment and his parents Lee-Ann and Darren are asking those eligible in Kelowna to donate during the Courage for Connor blood drive on Jan. 24.

The Kelowna Blood Donor clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Those interested can register online to have their donation counted towards Courage for Connor and use the identification code COUR242111.