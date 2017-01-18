A delicious beginning

The annual Dine Around event kicked off in Kelowna Tuesday night with a launch party full of wine, cocktails and eats at Okanagan College.

More than 50 restaurants are participating in the event, spanning from Kamloops to Osoyoos, from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.

Each restaurant offers a three-course meal, with suggested wine, beer or cocktail pairing, for either $15, $25, $35, or $45.

“This is traditionally a slower time of year (for restaurants), so this helps get people into the restaurants,” said Christina Ferreira, co-ordinator of the event.

Fifteen participating restaurants took part in Tuesday's sold-out kick-off event, giving the 300 attendees a taste of what the restaurants have to offer.

A full list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found on Dine Around's website.