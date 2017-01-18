37392
38310

Kelowna  

A delicious beginning

- | Story: 186378

The annual Dine Around event kicked off in Kelowna Tuesday night with a launch party full of wine, cocktails and eats at Okanagan College.

More than 50 restaurants are participating in the event, spanning from Kamloops to Osoyoos, from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.

Each restaurant offers a three-course meal, with suggested wine, beer or cocktail pairing, for either $15, $25, $35, or $45.

“This is traditionally a slower time of year (for restaurants), so this helps get people into the restaurants,” said Christina Ferreira, co-ordinator of the event.

Fifteen participating restaurants took part in Tuesday's sold-out kick-off event, giving the 300 attendees a taste of what the restaurants have to offer.

A full list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found on Dine Around's website.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

37707
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2935487
2351 Boucherie
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$619,900
more details
37525


37912


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Noel
Noel Kelowna SPCA >


37589


37977


The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human

The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human

Must Watch
Charles Martinet stumbled in late to an audition for a video game he knew nearly nothing about. Little did he know, the game would...
uma_thurman_testifies_in_custody_trial.jpg
Uma Thurman testifies in custody trial
Showbiz
Uma Thurman has no psychological issues which would impair her...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0109201721
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017
Galleries
Ever ridden a denim scooter? Yeah, neither have we…
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0104201710
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trees growing out of and around things, and so much more...
Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber
Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber
Must Watch
It’s been thirty years since Mark last saw this beloved...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 16, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593