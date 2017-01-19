Not cops' first visit

A police standoff in Rutland last weekend was not the RCMP's first visit to the home.

A neighbour says the home has attracted strong police attention on previous occasions.

"Over the past week, about 16 cop cars have surrounded the home on the corner of the street on just two occasions," the resident told Castanet.

Highway 33 was blocked for an hour on Saturday, and four officers with rifles were in sniper positions with their weapons trained on the home at the corner of Mckenzie and Muir roads, just off Highway 33.

Many have questioned the heavy police presence and use of a police K-9 unit for a relatively minor incident. No weapon was found at the scene, and the occupants of the home said they didn't know why police were there.

But, the neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous for her safety, was happy to see that the incident wasn't taken lightly.

"There are about 10 people living in the house. The police aren't just dealing with one guy. It's a whole group of people, so it makes sense that more than one cop was there," the neighbour said.

The previous Monday, about 1 a.m. up to six police cars were stationed outside the house for almost four hours, said the resident.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said an individual inside a home on the 500 block of Mackenzie expressed an intent to harm themself. The individual left the residence and was located with the help of a police dog, then taken to Kelowna General Hospital for assessment.

The neighbour said feeling safe in your home is something most take for granted.

"I often don't feel safe walking around the neighbourhood. You shouldn't have to wake up in the morning wondering what's going to happen down the road today."