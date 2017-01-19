38416
36358

Kelowna  

Not cops' first visit

- | Story: 186377

A police standoff in Rutland last weekend was not the RCMP's first visit to the home.

A neighbour says the home has attracted strong police attention on previous occasions. 

"Over the past week, about 16 cop cars have surrounded the home on the corner of the street on just two occasions," the resident told Castanet.

Highway 33 was blocked for an hour on Saturday, and four officers with rifles were in sniper positions with their weapons trained on the home at the corner of Mckenzie and Muir roads, just off Highway 33. 

Many have questioned the heavy police presence and use of a police K-9 unit for a relatively minor incident. No weapon was found at the scene, and the occupants of the home said they didn't know why police were there.

But, the neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous for her safety, was happy to see that the incident wasn't taken lightly.

"There are about 10 people living in the house. The police aren't just dealing with one guy. It's a whole group of people, so it makes sense that more than one cop was there," the neighbour said.

The previous Monday, about 1 a.m. up to six police cars were stationed outside the house for almost four hours, said the resident.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said an individual inside a home on the 500 block of Mackenzie expressed an intent to harm themself. The individual left the residence and was located with the help of a police dog, then taken to Kelowna General Hospital for assessment.

The neighbour said feeling safe in your home is something most take for granted.

"I often don't feel safe walking around the neighbourhood. You shouldn't have to wake up in the morning wondering what's going to happen down the road today." 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2793313
515 Beaver Lake Rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,900
more details
38457


38384


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Noel
Noel Kelowna SPCA >


37589


37977


TheTango-DailyDose-0117201757

Daily Dose – January 19, 2016

Daily Dose
Gaze away at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0118201758
Daily Dose – January 19, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Guaranteed to make you smile.
lindsay_lohan_educating_herself_about_islam.jpg
Lindsay Lohan ‘educating herself’ about Islam
Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan’s friends have denied reports she has...
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201738
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious
Galleries
There’s never a dull moment with kids!
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201728
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious (2)
Galleries
Some of these kids are destined for greatness.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 16, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35238
36358