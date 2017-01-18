38416
38310

Kelowna  

Jojo's family packs court

- | Story: 186372

The trial for the man who killed “the happiest girl you ever met” in May 2015 wrapped up Wednesday morning, but a decision won't be made until next week

Trevor Stocks, 28, pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing death, after the Honda Civic he was driving crossed the centre line on McCurdy Road near Morrison Road on the evening of May 22 and collided with a Toyota Tercel.

The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Joseyln “Jojo” Casavant, was killed in the crash.

Casavant had saved up money for a trip to Europe by working at a local gas station, and was waiting for a couple friends to save up enough to join her. She was killed before the trip could ever happen.

Casavant's family and friends packed the courtroom Wednesday, as the Crown prosecutor and Stocks' defence counsel gave their closing arguments.

The Crown relied on testimony from RCMP officer Sgt. Nightingale, who said by examining the crash scene, police determined Stocks was travelling between 65 and 74 km/h in the 50 km/h zone when he struck Casavant's vehicle, while Casavant was either stopped or moving very slowly.

The Crown argued that this, combined with Casavant's vehicle being pulled over to the far right side of her lane upon impact, shows that Stocks had been travelling in her lane for long enough that she was able to react, and try to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

A witness driving in the area when the collision occurred testified she had seen Stock's vehicle come around a corner, 50 metres before the location of the crash, driving too fast, and looking like he could be possibly losing control.

Stocks himself told multiple witnesses and an RCMP officer after the crash that he may have been driving too fast.

Stocks' defence counsel, Grant Gray, said Nightingale's crash reconstruction relied on several inferences, not clear evidence, and while it's clear that Stocks is civilly responsible for the death of Casavant, “the evidence falls woefully short of establishing criminality.”

For a criminal conviction in a dangerous driving charge, the Crown must prove the driver made a “marked departure from the standard of care of a reasonable person.”

Justice Ellen Burdett had planned to deliver a decision Wednesday, but after hearing both lawyers' closing arguments, pushed her decision to Jan. 24.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2935487
2351 Boucherie
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$619,900
more details


38138


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Noel
Noel Kelowna SPCA >


37589


37912


The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human

The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human

Must Watch
Charles Martinet stumbled in late to an audition for a video game he knew nearly nothing about. Little did he know, the game would...
uma_thurman_testifies_in_custody_trial.jpg
Uma Thurman testifies in custody trial
Showbiz
Uma Thurman has no psychological issues which would impair her...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0109201721
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017
Galleries
Ever ridden a denim scooter? Yeah, neither have we…
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0104201710
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trees growing out of and around things, and so much more...
Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber
Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber
Must Watch
It’s been thirty years since Mark last saw this beloved...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 16, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35238