Jojo's family packs court

Photo: Facebook Victim Joselyn "Jojo" Casavant, left, and accused Trevor Stocks

The trial for the man who killed “the happiest girl you ever met” in May 2015 wrapped up Wednesday morning, but a decision won't be made until next week

Trevor Stocks, 28, pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing death, after the Honda Civic he was driving crossed the centre line on McCurdy Road near Morrison Road on the evening of May 22 and collided with a Toyota Tercel.

The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Joseyln “Jojo” Casavant, was killed in the crash.

Casavant had saved up money for a trip to Europe by working at a local gas station, and was waiting for a couple friends to save up enough to join her. She was killed before the trip could ever happen.

Casavant's family and friends packed the courtroom Wednesday, as the Crown prosecutor and Stocks' defence counsel gave their closing arguments.

The Crown relied on testimony from RCMP officer Sgt. Nightingale, who said by examining the crash scene, police determined Stocks was travelling between 65 and 74 km/h in the 50 km/h zone when he struck Casavant's vehicle, while Casavant was either stopped or moving very slowly.

The Crown argued that this, combined with Casavant's vehicle being pulled over to the far right side of her lane upon impact, shows that Stocks had been travelling in her lane for long enough that she was able to react, and try to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

A witness driving in the area when the collision occurred testified she had seen Stock's vehicle come around a corner, 50 metres before the location of the crash, driving too fast, and looking like he could be possibly losing control.

Stocks himself told multiple witnesses and an RCMP officer after the crash that he may have been driving too fast.

Stocks' defence counsel, Grant Gray, said Nightingale's crash reconstruction relied on several inferences, not clear evidence, and while it's clear that Stocks is civilly responsible for the death of Casavant, “the evidence falls woefully short of establishing criminality.”

For a criminal conviction in a dangerous driving charge, the Crown must prove the driver made a “marked departure from the standard of care of a reasonable person.”

Justice Ellen Burdett had planned to deliver a decision Wednesday, but after hearing both lawyers' closing arguments, pushed her decision to Jan. 24.