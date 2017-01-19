38416

They say the family that plays together stays together.

And next week is the perfect time to put that theory to work – for Interior Savings' Unplug and Play Week.

Jan. 21-28, children and families are encouraged to unplug from their electronic devices and explore ways of spending time together.

Activities are happening from Peachland to Oyama each day, including board games, outdoor parks events, storytimes and skating, crafts and a waffle breakfast. 

The week's events are co-ordinated by Success by 6, a United Way partnership, and the Partners for Literacy.  

Too much screen time can impact children’s development and health, making it hard to sleep, increasing risk of attention problems, anxiety and depression, as well as unhealthy weight gain. It also leaves less time for active, creative and social play. 

Parents are urged to be good role models and gate-keepers for kids' screen time. So, the week kicks off with a family-friendly event on at the Laurel Packinghouse on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interior Savings challenges the community to do one thing as a family, or with friends, that you haven’t done before or maybe haven’t done in a long time.  

“The point is not that technology is bad, but that we need to be mindful of balance,” said CEO Kathy Conway. “We use technology to improve health, quality of life and to free up time. But many of us are spending that new found time and energy staring at screens rather than connecting with others or with nature.”

Check out the full schedule of events at www.unplugandplayweek.com.

