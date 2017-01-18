Housing boom in wages

Photo: The Canadian Press

The housing industry in Kelowna shelled out nearly half-a-billion-dollars in wages in 2016.

That according to figures released this week by the Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders' Association.

Figures state close to 7,000 onsite and offsite jobs were created in Kelowna last year, translating into more than $400 million in wages that show up in purchases across the entire local economy and more than $800 million in investment value.

Those figures come from a banner year for the home building industry, one that saw a 72 per cent increase in housing starts compared with 2015.

In 2016, there were 2,196 housing starts in the city, compared with 1,280 the previous year.

“CHBA members are industry leaders, always striving for excellence and providing the best possible home for their buyers,” says Justin O’Connor, president of CHBA Central Okanagan.

“We encourage consumers to ask whether they are working with a CHBA member to ensure highest quality in customer satisfaction.”

The CHBA Central Okanagan recognizes its members for the substantial contributions they make within the industry and the community providing jobs, setting industry standards and advocating on behave of home buyers to make purchasing a home more attainable.

The CHBA will host the 25th annual Tommie Awards Jan. 28. This year, a record 200 finalists will vie for 39 awards.

The event is already sold out.