Putting the 'butt' in butler

Wanted: good-looking guys. Must have great abs and not be afraid to show them.

Have you got what it takes to be a Butler in the Buff?

The "male-order" company is appealing to women to help find recruits, with open auditions in Kelowna every Friday, starting Jan. 20 through February.

The firm says it's looking for "gorgeous, hard-working men with charm, charisma, and a great butt."

The butlers earn $50 an hour, and candidates must be over 21.

Auditions are scheduled via Skype. Hopefuls can email [email protected] for a time slot.

Head of recruitment Jennifer Didcott says: "We’re putting out an appeal to the ladies of Kelowna to encourage anyone who would make a Butler in the Buff to apply.

"Obviously, they have to have good bodies, nice faces, but the most important part is personality – we’re looking for bags of personality to charm the ladies at our events."

Butlers in the Buff originated in the U.K. and has spread to Australia, Canada and the U.S. 

Butlers don a bow tie, collar, cuffs, apron – and nothing else.

They'll learn to be experts in etiquette, serving drinks, mixing cocktails and turning on the charm – but don’t worry boys, no dancing or stripping required.

Check out butlersinthebuff.com for more on the company and its events.

