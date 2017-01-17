37392
Container fire at Sexsmith

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

The large fire on Adams Road, near Sexsmith Road and Highway 97, appeared to be contained to a single blue shipping container.

Fire crews, ambulance and the RCMP attended the blaze, which began just after 6:30 p.m.

RCMP on scene were concerned about possible propane tanks near the fire and a nearby resident reported hearing an explosion. 

Fire crews had the flames out by about 7:30, but heavy smoke continued to pour from the container, as firefighters opened it up, and began taking smouldering items out.

The container in question can be seen on Google Maps Street View, from footage taken in June 2016. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 
 

UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.

A resident of the area reports a loud explosion that "shook my entire house."

Fire crews at the scene are keeping the public well back from the area due to the danger of explosions from propane tanks said to be on the property.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports of a major fire near Reid's Corner in Kelowna.

The fire is reported off Adams Road, near Sexsmith Road, in Rutland.

At least two fire trucks are on scene, according to witness reports, and thick, black smoke and flame is pouring from some shipping containers.

Details are few at this time, but the shipping containers may contain propane tanks, and a motorhome may also be on fire.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]

