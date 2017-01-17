Counsel issues delay trial

Photo: Surveillance image

The man accused of robbing a Kelowna bank at knifepoint in December 2014 has had his trial postponed after his defence lawyer dropped him as a client.

Tayler Verhaegen is facing charges of robbery and disguising his face after the Capri Mall Bank of Montreal was robbed on Dec. 23, 2014.

Police said a man entered the bank about 3:30 p.m., locked the front door with a plastic tie, and jumped over the counter, confronting staff.

After robbing the bank, he cut the plastic tie with his knife and fled.

Verhaegen was arrested a few days after the robbery, and was released on bail.

He has elected to be tried by jury, which was to have begun on Monday.

Verhaegen requested an adjournment, as his defence lawyer has dropped him.

“It's been adjourned to allow him to address his council issues,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the Criminal Justice Branch.

Verhaegen is currently in custody, as he was found guilty in October of intimidating a witness set to testify at the trial.

He was convicted of attempting to pervert, defeat or obstruct justice and was given an eight-month sentence, after sending a witness several intimidating texts, including “police seem to think you're a rat," "thanks for throwing me under the bus" and "you will end up seeing me sooner or later.”

Verhaegen will next appear in court on Jan. 23.