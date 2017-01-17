Outbreak at KGH

Photo: stantec.com

An outbreak of gastrointestinal illness has reportedly quarantined a ward at Kelowna General Hospital.

The illness was documented by Interior Health on Tuesday and is taking place in the 2West ward in the hospital's acute-care facility.

Interior Health staff said outbreaks such as this are fairly common this time of year, but could offer no further detail immediately.

“We do get outbreaks at our facilities and our hospitals. This time of year, it happens more frequently” said an IH spokesperson.

