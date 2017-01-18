Hot spots for air pollution

Photo: Contributed

Areas of Rutland, the Upper Mission and the Woodsdale area of Lake Country have been singled out for poor air quality.

In making its annual pitch for wood-burning stove owners to trade up to newer, cleaner-burning models, the Central Okanagan Regional District revealed that a study conducted from November 2015 to April 2016 identified the three areas as hot spots of fine particulate matter from wood smoke.

The particulate, or PM2.5 (airborne particles with a mass median diameter less than 2.5 microns), was found to be consistently higher in these areas than others in the region.

“We identified certain neighbourhoods ... that consistently reached unhealthy levels of PM2.5 pollutants, due to smoke from wood stoves or emissions from vehicles," said regional air quality co-ordinator Nancy Mora Castro.

"They would benefit if older, polluting wood burning appliances were replaced with newer models.

"Research has shown that there is no healthy threshold for smoke emissions. We breathe these microscopic particles into our lungs, which can lead to respiratory conditions like asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and various forms of heart disease.”

Buying a new stove can also save money, and make your wood last longer.

And, the province is offering a financial incentive, with $250 rebates on qualifying wood, pellet, electric or gas burning appliances. Some retailers are also offering additional $150 rebates.

If homeowners replaced their old stoves, they could burn one-third less wood while cutting smoke emissions by up to 90 per cent, said Castro.

Wood stove owners can minimize pollution with these tips: