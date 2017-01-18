37392
36358

Kelowna  

Bobcats find valley refuge

- | Story: 186259

You can blame the snow, in part, for the number of bobcat sightings on the valley bottom this winter.

There's a direct correlation between the higher than normal sightings of bobcats and the heavy snow year says conservation officer Terry Myroniuk.

"What happens is bobcats, for example, don't do well in deep snow. They tend to migrate lower into the valley which coincides with where we live," said Myroniuk.

"So, years like this we tend to see an increase in bobcat complaints, especially this time of year."

The deep snow at the higher elevations brings the animals lower in the valley to feed.

Usually, he says, bobcat feed on small mammals and birds such as quail, but they will pose a danger to small pets and farm animals.

Myroniuk suggests if bobcats are in the area to keep pets inside or supervised while outdoors.

"With things like chickens and small livestock, it's always good to keep them in a pen at night where bobcats and cougars can't enter."

He says bobcats don't pose much of a threat to the human population, but adds it's a good idea to make noise and discourage the animals from being around, as opposed to running and getting a camera.

Bobcats have been sighted mostly in interface areas such as Joe Rich, Glenrosa, parts of Rutland and the Mission Greenway.

A few cougars have been found in town, but mostly, they hang around interface areas where deer populations congregate. He says any interface area with deer populations seem to have the most sightings.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

37525
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2919699
410-539 Yates Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$219,888
more details


36800


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Deb
Deb Kelowna SPCA >


37589




TheTango-DailyDose-0112201791SLIDER

Daily Dose – January 18, 2017

Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201799
Daily Dose – January 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don’t worry, Czech’s are also welcome here…
ed_sheeran_pushed_back_albums_release_to_avoid_u.s._election_clash.jpg
Ed Sheeran pushed back album’s release to avoid U.S. election clash
Music
Ed Sheeran delayed the release date of his new album to avoid...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201768
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings
Galleries
Its just a dirty wall or grimy street in until someone with...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201778
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings (2)
Galleries
This street art is so clever that it becomes part of its...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 16, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593