$500K still up for grabs

Photo: Contributed Bursary recipient Connor Shannon of Vernon in his UBC Okanagan dorm.

More than half a million dollars in bursaries has so far gone unclaimed.

And the deadline to get in on the action is just two weeks away.

Interior Savings Credit Union made a pledge to hand out $1 million in bursaries during the past 12 months.

Last year, 232 students from Kelowna were helped with their education, along with many more across the region.

But the organization is having trouble hitting its target of 1,000 bursaries each worth $1,000 in the fourth year of the program.

Recipients must be Interior Savings members, but CEO Kathy Conway says “there’s still time for students to ... qualify.”

The deadline for eligibility is Feb. 1

The bursary program is intended for students between the ages of 17 and 24, who are entering or returning to full-time study toward a degree, diploma or trade certification program at a designated post-secondary institution, with classes starting between September 2017 and August 2018.

Applications for the coming year can be made up to May 1.