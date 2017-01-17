37392
Kelowna  

Ready to 'Dine Around'

Dine Around returns to the Thompson-Okanagan with a kickoff bash at Okanagan College this evening.

More than 300 people are expected at tonight's launch party, to sample a taste of the Dine Around menu from 15 participating restaurants.

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association promotion runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.

During that period, more than 50 restaurants across the region are featuring a three-course menu for $15, $25, $35 or $45 with suggested B.C. VQA wine pairings, craft beers or cocktails.

More than 5,000 people are expected to take in the festival.

“This festival is great for restaurants as we help promote their businesses during what has been traditionally a slow time of year,” said Ian Tostenson, president of the BCRFA. “Consumers also appreciate it as they have the opportunity to sip, savour and save with these delicious three-course menus for such incredible prices. Many residents take the opportunity to get out and try restaurants that they may not have ever been to or don’t visit often enough, it’s a win-win for the consumer and our member restaurants.”

Diners can also enter to win $250 in restaurant gift cards, and there are chances to win $25 gift cards throughout the festival.

Diners are encouraged to take a photo of their meal, tag the restaurant and use the hashtag #dinearound2017 on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram to be automatically entered.

There's more information online.  

