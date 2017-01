Photo: Google Maps

A semi-truck that sideswiped a car on Highway 97 in Lake Country Monday morning kept on driving.

Witnesses told RCMP a northbound Toyota was hit and forced onto the shoulder by the big truck, which was switching lanes near Oceola Road at the time.

Police said the driver may not have realized the truck hit the car.

One witness followed the semi to record the vehicle's details. Police are now using that information in their investigation.