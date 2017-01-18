38416
38196

Kelowna  

Hyatt hotels eye Kelowna

- | Story: 186239

A new hotel chain has its eyes on Kelowna.

Hyatt Hotels is proposing to construct a six-storey hotel and adjacent six-storey mixed-use building at Enterprise Way and Spall Road

The property is located in the vacant lot behind O-Zeki Restaurant.

Plans reached city hall just a week ago.

Initial plans call for 161 rooms in the hotel, with a mix of king, queen and studio rooms.

The mixed-use building would include eight commercial spaces on the ground floor and 60 for-purchase residential units.

The developer is requesting a reduction in the required number of parking stalls for the property from 253 to 232. More than 80 per cent of the parking would be situated underground.

Before it can move forward, the property will have to be rezoned from urban centre to commercial to a commercial, mixed use zone.

The application could take four to six months to move through the system before making its way before council.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38006
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2896523
49 3099 South Main Street
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$210,000
more details
38325


37912


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Deb
Deb Kelowna SPCA >


37589


37977


TheTango-DailyDose-0112201791SLIDER

Daily Dose – January 18, 2017

Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201799
Daily Dose – January 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don’t worry, Czech’s are also welcome here…
ed_sheeran_pushed_back_albums_release_to_avoid_u.s._election_clash.jpg
Ed Sheeran pushed back album’s release to avoid U.S. election clash
Music
Ed Sheeran delayed the release date of his new album to avoid...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201768
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings
Galleries
Its just a dirty wall or grimy street in until someone with...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201778
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings (2)
Galleries
This street art is so clever that it becomes part of its...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 16, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37732