Hyatt hotels eye Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Various views of proposed development.

A new hotel chain has its eyes on Kelowna.

Hyatt Hotels is proposing to construct a six-storey hotel and adjacent six-storey mixed-use building at Enterprise Way and Spall Road

The property is located in the vacant lot behind O-Zeki Restaurant.

Plans reached city hall just a week ago.

Initial plans call for 161 rooms in the hotel, with a mix of king, queen and studio rooms.

The mixed-use building would include eight commercial spaces on the ground floor and 60 for-purchase residential units.

The developer is requesting a reduction in the required number of parking stalls for the property from 253 to 232. More than 80 per cent of the parking would be situated underground.

Before it can move forward, the property will have to be rezoned from urban centre to commercial to a commercial, mixed use zone.

The application could take four to six months to move through the system before making its way before council.