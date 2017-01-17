Air Canada glitch at YLW

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

A computer issue causing delays and cancellations for Air Canada flights is causing problems in Kelowna.

"As the Air Canada computer issue is system-wide, some Air Canada flights departing from YLW saw delays this morning," said Jasmine Patrick, communications advisor with the airport.

Patrick advised travellers to check their flight status with either their airline or online.

ORIGINAL: 11:25 a.m.

Air Canada says a computer issue is causing problems at airports and resulting in some flight delays and cancellations.

The Montreal-based airline warned in a travel advisory that it may not be possible to complete bookings or passenger check-ins.

Details of the outage weren't immediately available.

Spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur says the problem is affecting airport, online and mobile check-in.

Several Air Canada flights departing from its hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto and Montreal's Trudeau International Airport were cancelled.

Air Canada says it's working to resolve the issue and apologized for any inconvenience.

The airline has been fielding complaints on Twitter from passengers who missed flights due to the outage.

"We're very sorry that you missed your flight on account of our outage," one passenger was told.