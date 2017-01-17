37392
35687

Kelowna  

Kettle traffic boiling over?

- | Story: 186197

Kelowna city council heard loud and clear during last week's public hearing concerns about traffic in the upper Mission.

Residents in Kettle Valley cited traffic issues as one of the main reasons they opposed an additional 80-plus homes on Quilchena Drive.

Now, council wants to know what the impact of a full build would look like from a transportation standpoint.

"What we heard from the Kettle Valley residents is they are feeling the pressure of the transportation network. Knowing these neighbourhoods were pre-planned, what would be the impact of the full build out of them," said Coun. Luke Stack.

"I don't know how many lots are remaining that have been technically approved but have not come on stream."

The plan for that area of the city was developed in 1992. And, although it was built out over a long period of time, city manager Ron Mattiussi said having council look over the plans and the various decisions made by previous councils would be useful.

"In 1992, we looked at whether we were going to twin both Gordon and Lakeshore. The decision was to push the traffic over to Gordon and not, in fact, widen Lakeshore," said Mattiussi.

"A review of those policies and the decisions would be timely, especially as part of the plan is nearing build out within the area that was planned in 1992."

Coun. Gail Given pointed out construction of certain road networks were triggered by the timing of development in the area.

Council agreed knowing what is left and the trigger it would have on other road networks would be beneficial.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Kelowna News

37525
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2864317
#308-1035 Bernard Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$279,000
more details


38138


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Deb
Deb Kelowna SPCA >


37589


36800


Formeowla 1 racing

Formeowla 1 racing

Must Watch
Amazingly, and we’re not sure if it’s a positive or negative thing, but this is getting more views than actual F1
prince_harry_introduces_meghan_markle_to_sister-in-law_catherine_-_report.jpg
Prince Harry introduces Meghan Markle to sister-in-law Catherine – report
Showbiz
Prince Harry has reportedly introduced girlfriend Meghan Markle...
Donald Trump is a masterful accordion player
Donald Trump is a masterful accordion player
Must Watch
He just has a way with those little, teeny hands of his.
TheTango-Tattuesday-0116201758
Tattuesday – January 17, 2017
Galleries
We’ve had it pretty rough with this frigid winter season,
TheTango-Tattuesday-0116201757
Tattuesday – January 17, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The Tango staff very much looks forward to the spring thaw, but...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37436