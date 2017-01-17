Kettle traffic boiling over?

Photo: Wayne Moore Coun. Luke Stack

Kelowna city council heard loud and clear during last week's public hearing concerns about traffic in the upper Mission.

Residents in Kettle Valley cited traffic issues as one of the main reasons they opposed an additional 80-plus homes on Quilchena Drive.

Now, council wants to know what the impact of a full build would look like from a transportation standpoint.

"What we heard from the Kettle Valley residents is they are feeling the pressure of the transportation network. Knowing these neighbourhoods were pre-planned, what would be the impact of the full build out of them," said Coun. Luke Stack.

"I don't know how many lots are remaining that have been technically approved but have not come on stream."

The plan for that area of the city was developed in 1992. And, although it was built out over a long period of time, city manager Ron Mattiussi said having council look over the plans and the various decisions made by previous councils would be useful.

"In 1992, we looked at whether we were going to twin both Gordon and Lakeshore. The decision was to push the traffic over to Gordon and not, in fact, widen Lakeshore," said Mattiussi.

"A review of those policies and the decisions would be timely, especially as part of the plan is nearing build out within the area that was planned in 1992."

Coun. Gail Given pointed out construction of certain road networks were triggered by the timing of development in the area.

Council agreed knowing what is left and the trigger it would have on other road networks would be beneficial.