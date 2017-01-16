Rotary Centre goes digital

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Centre for the Arts has received city approval to replace its current static sign with a digital sign.

While there has been some hesitation to approve digital signs, staff recommended the sign at the Rotary Centre be approved.

"In this case, the sign does not face a residential area, it is not located on the highway and it's a fascia sign, as opposed to a free-standing sign. These are all contributing factors to mitigating the digital sign's impact," said planner Adam Cseke.

"Further conditions limit the brightness and dimness at night, and how quickly the sign is permitted to change."

The restrictions were taken from the city's draft bylaw.

At the present time, council reviews, and determines whether digital signs will be allowed in certain locations.

Council has said no to digital signs along Harvey Avenue, citing concerns signs with continuously moving and changing messages would be distracting to motorists.

A similar application for a fascia sign at Prospera Place is expected to come before council in the near future.