Fat bikes, fun times

Fat bikers have a place to call their own.

No, not overweight cyclists, downhill shredders who are into the latest biking craze.

Big White Ski Resort has designated two trails to fat biking, the trend in which riders pedal mountain bikes with extra-wide tires to handle snow and all kinds of terrain.

Fat biking will run on the Trapping Meadows and Tile Field Loop at Big White, trails that are easily accessible from Happy Valley Adventure Park or from the Black Forest car park. 

“With the opening of mountain biking at Big White Ski Resort this summer, we are excited to give fat bikers their own place in our winter community as well,” said resort vice-president Michael J. Ballingall.

Fat bikers are reminded to yield to other user groups on the Nordic trails to ensure safety. 

