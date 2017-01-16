37392

Kelowna  

Warmer weather coming

Have you had enough of the constant cold?

Here's some good news to start off your Monday and the week ahead. 

The weather is warming up throughout the Okanagan. Today and tomorrow will see the coldest temperatures at -3 C and then it should stay above zero all week. Thursday should be the high of the week at 4 C.

Environment Canada is calling for heavy snowfall and rapidly warming temperatures, starting tonight through the week.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says it doesn't expect flooding to be a problem, despite the snow melt.

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 1 in both directions due to expected slushy conditions.

"Travellers should adjust their plans accordingly and allow additional time to reach their destinations," said DriveBC.

