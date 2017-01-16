37392
38032

Kelowna  

Expect water hazards

- | Story: 186160

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

With temperatures forecast to rise above zero, the city is working to limit water hazards created by melting snow.

But it's warning it may not be able to prevent them all.

City of Kelowna crews are clearing ice and snow blocking drainage where large puddles would impede crosswalks or pose traffic hazards, said Mike Murrell, the city's utilities network maintenance supervisor.

The city is also asking for your help in a couple of ways.

"The public can assist both our crews and themselves by clearing snow and windrows from the snowplows around catch-basins adjacent to their properties, provided they do not put themselves in harm’s way of traffic," he said.

If you notice that catch-basins are not draining or water is accumulating across sidewalks, crosswalks or out into traffic significantly, they can either submit an online service request on the City of Kelowna’s website or call 250-469-8600.

"Our crews will respond by priority of protecting public and pedestrian safety, structures from flooding, and traffic hazards," he said.

"For the motoring public, they should slow down and drive with caution through the puddles so as not to lose control of their vehicle or spray water over pedestrians, bus stops, parked cars or properties."

ORIGINAL: 12:05 p.m.

Have you had enough of the constant cold?

Here's some good news to start off your Monday and the week ahead. 

The weather is warming up throughout the Okanagan. Today and tomorrow will see the coldest temperatures at -3 C and then it should stay above zero all week. Thursday should be the high of the week at 4 C.

Environment Canada is calling for heavy snowfall and rapidly warming temperatures, starting tonight through the week.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says it doesn't expect flooding to be a problem, despite the snow melt.

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 1 in both directions due to expected slushy conditions.

"Travellers should adjust their plans accordingly and allow additional time to reach their destinations," said DriveBC.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2692762
5731 Anderson Rd
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,185,000
more details
38340


37912


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kim
Kim Kelowna SPCA >


37589




Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.26.13 PM

Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017

Galleries
Here we go again! The best of the week that was in sports! rodgers to rodgers Redeemed himself on missing that first dunk even...
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.35.52 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
“I can do that, I just don’t want to” untitled...
Living out of a storage unit for 2 months
Living out of a storage unit for 2 months
Must Watch
The amount of anxiety I’d feel coming and going out of...
celine_dion_shares_emotional_video_tribute_to_late_husband.jpg
Celine Dion shares emotional video tribute to late husband
Music
Celine Dion marked the one-year anniversary of husband Rene...
When you aren’t ashamed of being a bandwagon fan
When you aren’t ashamed of being a bandwagon fan
Must Watch
Wearing those two jerseys actually paid off, the game came down...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38210