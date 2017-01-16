Expect water hazards

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

With temperatures forecast to rise above zero, the city is working to limit water hazards created by melting snow.

But it's warning it may not be able to prevent them all.

City of Kelowna crews are clearing ice and snow blocking drainage where large puddles would impede crosswalks or pose traffic hazards, said Mike Murrell, the city's utilities network maintenance supervisor.

The city is also asking for your help in a couple of ways.

"The public can assist both our crews and themselves by clearing snow and windrows from the snowplows around catch-basins adjacent to their properties, provided they do not put themselves in harm’s way of traffic," he said.

If you notice that catch-basins are not draining or water is accumulating across sidewalks, crosswalks or out into traffic significantly, they can either submit an online service request on the City of Kelowna’s website or call 250-469-8600.

"Our crews will respond by priority of protecting public and pedestrian safety, structures from flooding, and traffic hazards," he said.

"For the motoring public, they should slow down and drive with caution through the puddles so as not to lose control of their vehicle or spray water over pedestrians, bus stops, parked cars or properties."

ORIGINAL: 12:05 p.m.

Have you had enough of the constant cold?

Here's some good news to start off your Monday and the week ahead.

The weather is warming up throughout the Okanagan. Today and tomorrow will see the coldest temperatures at -3 C and then it should stay above zero all week. Thursday should be the high of the week at 4 C.

Environment Canada is calling for heavy snowfall and rapidly warming temperatures, starting tonight through the week.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says it doesn't expect flooding to be a problem, despite the snow melt.

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 1 in both directions due to expected slushy conditions.

"Travellers should adjust their plans accordingly and allow additional time to reach their destinations," said DriveBC.