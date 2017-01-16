37392
Kelowna  

Looking for break in attack

More than a year after a senior was shot and another assaulted in a home invasion, Lake Country RCMP are appealing for information.

Two suspects busted into a home on Tyndall Road on Oct. 4, 2015, shot a 65-year-old man and confined a 61-year-old woman. No arrests have yet been made in the 11:30 p.m. attack.

The woman managed to free herself and call police – but not before the suspects fled, said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

"We believe that there is someone in the community who may have the missing piece to help solve this investigation," said O’Donaghey. "What seems inconsequential to you, may in fact be a very important piece."

Anyone with information can call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, visiting crimestoppers.net or texting CRIMES (274637) ktown.

